Pressure Helps Mustangs Break Brentsville, 62-29

By Caitlin Butler

JUNIOR GUARD Deven Martino helped lead Mason’s strong defensive effort in its 62-29 win over Brentsville District High School. (Photo: Carol Sly)

Tuesday night’s 62-29 thumping of Brentsville District High School helped George Mason High School’s boys basketball team regain their winning momentum after reeling from two road losses.

“Just a great start, I was worried coming off two losses last week [we’d be] kind of down and out and I didnt think these guys were ready. We beat them by 30 last time and I always get nervous that we’re not gonna be prepared or overlook them. We came out and got that 11-0 run to start and never looked back,” said Mason head coach Michael Gilroy.

The Mustangs owned the first quarter crediting their aggressive full-court press having multiple steals and shutting down the visiting Tigers from scoring. Junior guard Deven Martino helped the Mustang’s seal their lead by claiming 10 points of his own with two of those successful shots being threes.

“Our defensive pressure to start they were having trouble just getting across half court so, just being able to get some steals and run outs,” said Gilroy on his team’s successful defense.

Mason remained on track ending the first quarter with an 18-point lead with a score of 22-4. Going into the second quarter the Mustangs continued to apply pressure to Brentsville District, only giving up seven points while Mason scored 11 points of their own.

The hawkishness of the Mustang defense made the Tigers have multiple turnovers. Mason consistently scored off Brentsville District’s mistakes in the third quarter. The Mustangs would end the period with a layup from the hands of senior guard Alexander Kryazhev giving Mason a sizable lead at 49-18.

The Tigers scored 11 points, but it was too little, too late. The Mustangs added 13 of their own and brought the game to its final tally.

“We had a good effort. We came out early and we played defense and didn’t let up. We just came into it early and kept going throughout the game. Also our defensive intensity we didn’t let off the gas. We stayed on their necks the whole game,” said Martino on their evening win.

The Mustangs hold a season record of 10-8 with four games remaining. Gilroy hopes to focus on rebounding as the team heads into the end of their season, “Always just rebounding,” he said. “Other teams have us in size, so we were always working on rebounding and boxing out.”

Mason will host William Monroe High School this Friday with a tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

