Business News & Notes: F.C. Chamber Networking Breakfast Next Thursday

Business News & Notes: February 6 – 12, 2020

Foundation Insurance Celebrates 25 Years

Foundation Insurance Group is celebrating its 25th anniversary with staff and clients on Friday, Feb. 7 from 3 – 6 p.m. The local independent insurance agency provides commercial and personal insurance lines including business owners, workers comp, general liability, bonds, home, flood, auto, boat and life.

The event will include refreshments and take place in Foundation Insurance’s offices at 3190 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 104, in Falls Church.

For more information or to RSVP, go to www.foundationinsurancegroup.com.

F.C. Chamber Hosting Networking Breakfast Feb. 13

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce will host an informal networking breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 8 – 9 a.m. at the Original Pancake House.

The event is open to everyone interested in meeting local business professionals and learning about the Chamber. There is no fee or need to register but attendees are required to pay their own checks.

For more information, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

Women’s Meditation Class Set for Next Thursday

EKOE Health is offering a meditation class for women on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. The class will begin with a brief Dharma conversation and be followed by pranayama (breath work), and guided and/or mantra based meditations techniques.

Women who are experienced meditators or are interested in learning about the benefits of meditation are welcome. Comfortable clothing is encouraged, but attendees are also welcome to wear your work clothes if headed to the office after class.

Tickets are $25. EKOE Health is located at 254 N. Washington Street in Falls Church. For more information, call 571-419-6969 or visit www.iekoe.com.

‘Learn & Burn’ With Profile by Sanford & Advantage Trainers

Profile by Sanford and Advantage Trainers are teaming up to present “Learn and Burn” on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Advantage owner and operator Eliot Corwin will share information about resistance training and how it can aid in weight loss. The session will conclude with healthy refreshments and the chance to win raffle prizes from local businesses.

The event, which will take place at Profile by Sanford in West Falls Plaza, 1140 W. Broad Street.

Attendance is free but space is limited. RSVP via email at elina.bass@profileplan.com.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Sally Cole, Executive Director of Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at sally@fallschurchchamber.org.

