Flamenco Dance Group Comes to McLean

The Alden in McLean is presenting New York City-based dance company Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana for a single performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. The acclaimed company, hailed as “America’s premier Spanish dance company,” promotes the art form by producing quality dance works that foster cultural connections. Tickets are $40 for the general public, $35 for seniors and $30 for residents of Dranesville Small District 1A. The theater is located inside the McLean Community Center (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean).

“Reflejos Flamencos” (Flamenco Reflections), the newest production by Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, celebrates the fundamental emotions that connect us while honoring the individual human spirit inherent in flamenco. A new work by Jose Maldonado, heralded by The New York Times for his “bursts of brilliance and uncommon invention,” explores the notion of personal limits and connections across borders — both literal and figurative. “Reflejos Flamencos” includes traditional solos highlighting the dancer’s technique and improvisation, offering a complete experience of dance and live music.

For more information on tickets or other questions visit aldentheatre.org or call 703-790-0123, TTY: 711. For ADA accommodations, contact Patron Services Manager Evelyn Hill at evelyn.hill@fairfaxcounty.gov or call 571-296-8385.

