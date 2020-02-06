‘The Royale’ Continues Run at 1st Stage Theater

Inspired by the life of Jack Johnson, the first African-American heavyweight world champion, “The Royale” features Jay “The Sport” Jackson and his dreams of being the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. But in the racially segregated world of boxing in 1905, the odds are stacked against him. When a crooked boxing promoter hatches a plan for “the fight of the century,” “The Sport” might land a place in the ring with the reigning white heavyweight champion.

The 1st Stage and Olney Theatre Center co-production of “The Royale” by Marco Ramirez features James J. Johnson, Chris Genebach, Lolita Marie, Clayton Pelham Jr., and Jaysen Wright. Paige Hernandez directs the production with fight choreography by Cliff Williams III.

The design team includes: set and costume design by Debra Kim Sivigny, lighting design by Sarah Tundermann, sound design by Kenny Neal, and projection design by Kelly Colburn.

The Royale will run at 1st Stage Theater (1524 Spring Hill Rd., Tysons) from Jan. 30 through Feb. 23 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

