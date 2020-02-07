All-Member Show at F.C. Arts Opens This Weekend

One hundred and forty-seven artists from throughout the area will gather for a gala reception at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Falls Church Arts Gallery (700 W. Broad St., Falls Church) and Famille cafe for the All-Member FCA Show.

Meet the artists on Saturday for this fascinating show that runs from Feb. 8 – March 8 at the gallery and adjacent Famille Café. A huge selection of paintings, photography, watercolor, fiber arts, collage, mixed media and terra cotta will be on sale at the gallery and café. Admission is free.

Show hours are 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday and 1 – 4 p.m. on Sunday.

