Congressman Beyer Holds REAL ID Event

Congressman Don Beyer will host his DMV Connect, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ “office in a suitcase,” during a special REAL ID event on Saturday, Feb. 8 for those who still need to get their REAL ID.

Space for this event will be extremely limited and available only to those who sign up in advance, but Beyer intends to host more REAL ID events to assist constituents in the future. To sign up, visit eventbrite.com/e/congressman-beyer-hosts-real-id-event-tickets-91380480477.

Virginians can visit DMV Connect to upgrade their driver’s license or identification card to a REAL ID, or complete any other DMV transaction, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Wakefield High School (1325 S. Dinwiddie St., Arlington). Interested attendees are advised to RSVP for each person who will be applying for a REAL ID or completing another DMV transaction during the event. Residents are also welcome to stop by to get more information about REAL ID.

Beginning Oct. 1, federal identification requirements are changing for domestic air travel. Virginians who want to continue to use their state-issued driver’s license or identification card as the ID required for this purpose will need to upgrade their current credential to a REAL ID. Residents can also present an alternative form of federally approved identification such as a passport or some military IDs.

REAL ID also affects access to secure federal facilities and military bases. Because these facilities have the ability to set their own entry requirements, DMV advises Virginians to verify the identification needed for access prior to their visit. Effective immediately, some military bases may no longer accept non-REAL ID compliant credentials displaying “Federal Limits Apply.”

