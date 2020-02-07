Local Schools Showout at Math Competition

The Northern Virginia Regional MathCounts Competition was held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at George Mason University. The regional competition combines the Fairfax, George Washington and Northern Virginia Chapters of the Virginia Society of Professional Engineers.

About 460 students in sixth through eighth grades at 54 elementary and middle schools competed at the events. They have been practicing since the fall and were selected to represent their schools at the competition. Students compete as school teams and as individuals.

The top local teams, team members and coaches from the Northern Virginia chapter area are the following:

By team — in first, Longfellow Middle School coached by Patti Freeman with students Michelle Kang, David Wei, Laura Zhang and Angeline Zhao; in second, BASIS Independent McLean, coached by Tyler Sullivan with students Aiden Feyerherm, Neha Reddy, Max Yan and Brian Zhou and in third place James Fennimore Cooper Middle School, coached by Stuart Baumgardener with students Dylan Cheng, Claire Guo, Ian Liao and Michael Wang.

By top scoring students — Michelle Kang, Longfellow Middle School; Aiden Feyerherm, BASIS Independent McLean; Max Yan, BASIS Independent McLean; David Wei, Longfellow Middle School and Brian Zhou, BASIS Independent McLean.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments