2 Henderson Students Make All-District Chorus

Liam Ries (left) and Casey Dimock (FCCPS Photo/Jonathan Mills)

Back in January, two Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School band students traveled to St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes Upper School in Alexandria to participate in the 2020 All-Star District Jazz Band.

The students spent Thursday and Friday rehearsing with other gifted jazz students from the area to prepare to perform in a roaring concert Saturday evening. Sixth-grader Liam Ries made second chair in the District for drum-set, and seventh grader Casey Dimock, a veteran of the ensemble, made 1st chair for trombone. Congratulations go out on passing the rigorous auditions and for an excellent performance.

