Cauldron Scores 9 Hayes Award Nominations

Falls Church’s rapidly-emerging regional theater powerhouse, the Creative Cauldron, scored an astonishing nine Helen Hayes Award nominations for the past season, it was announced last week. The prestigious Hayes awards honor the top theater productions in the wider D.C. metro region every year.
The nine nominations came from three qualifying productions, with “Disenchanted” receiving two nominations, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” three nominations, and “On Air” four nominations. The winners will be announced at a special ceremony in D.C. later this spring. “Disenchanted”’s two nominations were for outstanding ensemble and best supporting actress (Molly Rumberger), “Beauty & the Beast”’s for lead actress, actor and director in a musical (Eleanor Todd, Josh Simon and Matt Connor) and “On Air”’s for outstanding musical direction, lighting design, ensemble and lead actress (Refiye Tappan, Lynn Joslin, the ensemble and Nora Palka).