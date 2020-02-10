East Falls Church Metro Station to Close for Summer

East Falls Church Metro station. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Representatives of the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority told the F.C. City Council at its work session last Monday that the East Falls Church Station of the Metrorail system’s Orange Line will be closed to the public between May 23 and Sept. 7 this summer as part of the system’s platform repair and upgrade program.

In addition to the East Falls Church station, the Vienna and Dunn Loring stations will also be closed during the same period. The West Falls Church station will remain open because it is equipped with two platforms that can be repaired and reconstructed one at a time. The West Falls Church station will be the terminus of the Orange Line during the period, with continuous single-tracking through the East Falls Church station with no rail stopping.

In addition, Silver Line stations from McLean to Wiehle-Reston East will remain open, but with reduced service.

