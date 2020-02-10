Monday Morning House Fire on S. Oak Sends 1 to Hospital

An intense one-alarm house fire on S. Oak St. in the City of Falls Church just before noon Monday morning has left one person in the hospital and significant damage to nearly half the home.
The “sound of an explosion” was reported, per Justin Tirelli, the public information officer for Arlington County Fire, at a single-family house on the 400 block of S. Oak around 11:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. An adult woman was home alone at the time the fire started and was pulled out of the house by an unidentified bystander, where she was then transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Tirelli said there is no official determination yet in which part of the structure the fire started. The blaze was mostly concentrated on all levels of the house’s left side, per Tirelli, but began spreading rapidly once it reached the attic due the amount of exposed wood typically found there. Crews from the City of Falls Church and Arlington entered the home and quickly contained the stronger-than-normal one-alarm fire after arriving on the scene.
The City of F.C.’s fire marshal will provide more information on the cause of the fire as well as the physical and financial extent of its damage later today.
The location of the fire is about a block north from Thomas Jefferson Elementary School Road and across the street from the school’s soccer field. According to a tweet from Falls Church City Public Schools, “There is no threat to TJ property or kids. TJ students will remain inside, which they would anyway due to the rain.”
City of Falls Church public information officer, Susan Finarelli, said the fire should not affect TJ’s dismissal either.
According to a FCCPS tweet, as of 2:50 p.m., all emergency vehicles have left the scene, and Oak St.t and sidewalks been reopened.