Candidates for McLean Board Now Being Sought

Local residents who are looking for ways to make a difference in the community should consider running for a seat on the McLean Community Center’s (MCC) 2020-2021 Governing Board. MCC is seeking district residents to run for seats on its 11-member volunteer board, which provides oversight and guidance for MCC programs and facilities, including the Robert Ames Alden Theatre (“The Alden”) and The Old Firehouse Center (OFC).

To run for a seat on the volunteer board, a candidate must reside in the Center’s tax district (Small District 1A-Dranesville). Three adult positions and two youth positions are open this year. To have their names placed on election ballots, candidates are required to obtain the signatures of 10 McLean tax district residents in their respective categories (either adult or youth). Candidate petition packets have been made available at MCC (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean) since Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The three adult candidates who receive the three highest vote counts will serve three-year terms. Youth members will serve one-year terms. Adult candidates must be at least 18 years of age as of McLean Day (Saturday, May 16). Youth candidates must be 15-17 years of age as of McLean Day. One youth member will be elected from the McLean High School boundary area and one will be elected from the Langley High School boundary area. Youth candidates are not required to attend either school, but they must reside in the boundary areas served by those schools respectively, as defined by Fairfax County Public Schools.

Key upcoming election dates:

• Friday, March 13: Completed Petition Packets are due at MCC by 5 p.m.

• Saturday, March 14: Candidates’ Orientation.

• Wednesday, March 18: Absentee Voting begins at the MCC and The Old Firehouse Center (1440 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean).

• Wednesday, May 13: Absentee Voting ends at 5 p.m.

• Saturday, May 16: Elections at McLean Day (Lewinsville Park) from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

