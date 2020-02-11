GeoBee Winners Blanket Falls Church

(Photo: Courtesy Sharon Vipperman)

GEOBEES WERE BUZZING with young local talent the past few weeks. From the Langley School, fifth grader John Bitar (center, wearing red) won among 10 competitors at his school.

Sabina Hagen (Photo: Courtesy Mona Sehgal)

And Haycock Elementary School fourth grader Sabina Hagen won her school’s National Geographic GeoBee on Jan. 23. Now Hagen and Bitar will will take a qualifying test to determine state competitors. Up to 100 of the top scorers on this written exam from each state will then face each other in their statewide Geography Bee on March 27. State winners will eventually participate in the national championship in Washington, D.C. with a chance to win a trip to the Galapagos Islands.

