Arrest Made in Hit-&-Run That Killed F.C. Man Last Year

Police have made an arrest in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a Falls Church man on Arlington Blvd. last year, it was reported today.

Michael Smith. (Photo: Fairfax County Police)

Fairfax County Police report that 30-year-old Michael Smith, of Fredericksburg, is facing the charge of felony hit-and-run in connection to the 2019 crash that killed 93-year-old Pericles Apostolou of Falls Church. Apostolou was struck while attempting to cross Arlington Blvd. on Jan. 18, 2019, without using a designated crosswalk, by a pickup truck which fled the scene.

Smith was identified and arrested by Manassas City Police last Thursday, Feb. 6. after detectives from Fairfax County Police’s Crash Reconstruction Unit worked to identify the suspect using investigative leads and tips received from the community.

Smith is currently being held at Fairfax County’s Adult Detention Center with no bond.

