F.C. Teachers Nominated for Year-end Awards

KEN DICESARE, a paraprofessional at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School, is surprised by his nomination for Support Staff of the Year. (FCCPS Photo/Marybeth Connelly)

Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) announced 16 nominees for FCCPS Employee Awards recently. These employees were nominated by colleagues, students and parents for their dedication to the students and community.

Nominees were surprised by a prize patrol that included Superintendent Peter Noonan Falls Church Education Foundation president Cecily Shea, FCEF executive director Debbie Hiscott and other FCCPS staff and their school administrators.

Falls Church Education Foundation Teacher of the Year Award — Ann Beckman, ESOL teacher, Mount Daniel Elementary School; Jeff Buck, 7th grade Civics & Economics teacher, Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School; Tammy Chincheck, Social Studies teacher, George Mason High School; Jaclyn Harper, Kindergarten teacher, Mount Daniel Elementary School; Peter Laub, English teacher, George Mason High School; Layton McCann, 5th Grade teacher, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School; Amanda Morey, Second Grade teacher, Mount Daniel Elementary School; Terry Mountain, Kindergarten teacher, Mount Daniel Elementary School; Shelly Skomra, Fourth Grade teacher, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School and David Sikora, Kindergarten teacher, Mount Daniel Elementary School

Support Staff Employee of the Year Award — Ken DiCesare, Paraprofessional, Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School; Sara Henderson, Paraprofessional, George Mason High School; Luis Sorto, Paraprofessional, George Mason High School; Tito Sorto, Food Services manager, Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School and Beth Stoffel, Paraprofessional, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

Professional Specialist of the Year Award — The sole nominee for this award is Vicki Galliher, Athletic Trainer, George Mason High School

