The Vienna Arts Society presents Julia Malakoff, who will demonstrate making personalized papers using the Gelli Plate, and then creating mixed media artwork. The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 13, 7 – 9 p.m. Vienna Art Center, Windover Building, 243 Church St., NW, Vienna. Free and open to the public.

For more information, call 703-319-3971 or visit ViennaArtsSociety.org

