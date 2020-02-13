Business News & Notes: Trivia, Kettleballs & VT’s Innovation Campus

Business News & Notes: February 13 – 19, 2020

Clare & Don’s, Sycamore School Team Up for Trivia Night

Clare & Don’s Beach Shack is hosting Brains Matter, the inaugural Sycamore School Trivia Night tonight from 6 – 9 p.m. Attendees are invited out for food, drink, trivia and prizes with family and friends.

The Arlington-based private secondary school provides personalized experiential learning by focusing on building relationships and cultivating a healthy educational community. The school offers daily all-school morning meetings, community building activities, team teaching, and cooperative learning opportunities, while embracing diverse viewpoints, encouraging the acceptance of differences, and cultivating a growth mindset.

The trivia contest will start promptly at 7 p.m. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack is located at 130 N. Washington Street.

For more information, visit www.thesycamoreschoolva.org.

Free Into to Kettlebell Class at Functional Fitness Saturday

Functional Fitness VA is offering a free kettlebell introduction class on Saturday, Feb. 15 from noon – 1 p.m. Attendees will learn three key kettlebell exercises: the kettlebell swing, goblet squat and overhead press, and will also become eligible for any of Functional Fitness’s regular classes.

This free class is offered the third Saturday of each month. Functional Fitness is located at 350 S. Washington Street in Falls Church.

For more information, visit www.FunctionalFitnessVA.com.

EKOE Health Hosting Essential Oil Workshop

EKOE Health is offering CEO Training: Chief Essential Oiler on Monday, Feb. 17 from 10:30 a.m. – noon. Attendees at the President’s Day workshop will sample essential oils and learn how and when to use them aromatically, topically, and internally for emotional support, increased energy, physical needs, beauty and aging, cleaning, and cooking.

Attendees will be eligible for giveaways and raffle prizes. The event will take place at 254 N Washington Street in Falls Church. For more information, visit www.iekoe.com.

Presentation on Biz Websites & More at Next F.C. Chamber Lunch

Gloria Zhang, marketing manager of Falls Church-based Ascending, LLC, a software development and training company, will present on business websites, software solutions and IT tools at the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce networking luncheon Tuesday, Feb. 18, 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. at the Italian Cafe.

Tickets with advanced registration are $30 for Chamber members, $35 for nonmembers. An additional $5 will be charged for walk-ins, should space be available.

To reserve a seat, visit the calendar at www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

Presentation on Va. Tech’s New Innovation Campus Set for Next Week

Virginia Tech’s Facts & Snacks Series will feature a presentation on Virginia Tech’s “Innovation Campus – A Game Changer for the University and the Region” on Wednesday Feb. 19 from 3 – 4 p.m.

David Baker, VT assistant director of Government and Community Affairs, will give an overview of Virginia Tech’s plans for the new Innovation Campus in Alexandria and will then delve into more specifics and identify some of the future goals of the IC in Northern Virginia.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at the Virginia Tech Northern Virginia Center located at 7054 Haycock Road in Falls Church.

For more information, contact Susan Merten at 703-538-8310 or smerten@vt.edu.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Sally Cole, Executive Director of Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at sally@fallschurchchamber.org.

