Gun Legislation Debate Tonight at Lewinsville Church

The Fairfax County Better Angels Alliance in coordination with the Lewinsville Presbyterian Church (1724 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean) Faith and Public Policy Committee has organized a gun legislation debate for its monthly meeting tonight from 7 – 9 p.m.

Gun reform has become a hot issue in Virginia, and the Fairfax County Better Angels Alliance invites the public to attend this moderated debate that will feature pro and con speakers and will encourage questions from those who attend as well as a group debrief in conclusion.

The speakers will be Glen Caroline — managing director, NRA-ILA Grassroots Programs & Campaign Operations Division as well as Andrew Goddard — legislative director of the Virginia Center for Public Safety.

