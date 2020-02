(Photo: Courtesy Grace Martin)

“THE ROCK” AT JUSTICE HIGH SCHOOL was decorated by members of the school’s Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Student of the Year team last week, with the focus acknowledging Feb. 4th’s World Cancer Day. The Justice team is led by SOY candidates Grace Martin (center), Jake Beres (right) and Trevor Hershner. To donate to the team, visit their fundraising page at events.lls.org/nca/DCSOY20/tjusticefo.

