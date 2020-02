FRESHMAN GUARD Elizabeth Creed carries the ball up court. (Photo: Carol Sly)

A DECISIVE 49-38 LOSS was handed to George Mason High School’s girls basketball team on the road against William Monroe High School last Friday. The Mustangs managed to keep it close in the first quarter mainly because of low-scoring from both teams at 7-3. By halftime the Dragons were leading 21-12 and slowly built on that advantage by the conclusion of the game. Mason will stay on the road in this Friday’s match up at Warren County High School. (Photo: Carol Sly)

