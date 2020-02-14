Crime Report: Vehicle Theft, Littering & Drunk in Public

In this week’s City of Falls Church crime report, a vehicle was stolen from a driveway on W. Cameron Rd., a Falls Church man was arrested for littering and Maryland man was arrested for being drunk in public.

City of Falls Church Crime: February 3 – 9, 2020

Destruction of Property, 100 blk Tinner Hill, sometime during the overnight hours of Feb 3 into the morning of Feb 4, unknown suspects) caused damage to a parked vehicle.

Larceny-Theft from Building, 6600 blk Wilson Blvd, Jan 19, a suspect stole cash from a commercial office building.

Larceny-Theft from Building, 300 blk W Broad St, Feb 6, 12:00 PM, unknown suspect(s) removed a cell phone from a commercial building.

Motor Vehicle Theft, 100 blk W Cameron Rd, sometime between Feb 7 and Feb 8, unknown suspect(s) stole a motor vehicle from a private driveway.

Littering, 300 blk E Broad St, Feb 8, 11:13 AM, a male, 21, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a citation for littering.

Drunkenness (DIP), 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, Feb 9, 3:43 AM, Tomas Garcia Hinojosa, 41, of Hyattsville, MD, was arrested for appearing drunk in public.

Driving Under the Influence, 400 blk S Maple Ave, Feb 9, 11:13 PM, a male, 26, of Fort Washington, MD, was arrested for driving under the influence.

