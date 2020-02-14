F.C. City Students Claim Multiple Spots in Honor Bands

(Photo: FCCPS Photo/Mary Jo West)

This year saw the most students Falls Church City Public Schools has ever had in district honor bands.

Placement in these ensembles is dependent on a challenging audition comprised of scales, sight-reading and prepared etudes.

Schools in District X include Fairfax County, Alexandria City and the City of Falls Church, as well as private schools. Students auditioned into three bands — one for middle school and two for high school. From Jan. 30 – Feb. 1, there were rehearsals and performances at Hayfield High School.

The George Mason High School students are (top photo, front row, from left to right): John Kelley, George Hoak, Caroline Toyryla and Megan Mann and (back row, from left to right) Sam Swetnam, Joe Carpenter, Sine Anderson and Keenan Hom.

(Photo: FCCPS Photo/Jonathan Mills)

The Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School students who auditioned into the District X Honors band through the process outlined above were an impressively large group. They include (from left to right) Mercer Colby, Colleen Carpenter, Megan Carpenter, Jackson Taylor, Wesley Crawford, William Hahn, Jane Afsah-Mohallatee, Haley Gates, Carlos Ortiz, Ryan Vagoun, Carson King and Casey Dimock.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments