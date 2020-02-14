Justice High Student Is Semifinalist for Scholarship

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation announced the semifinalists for its highly-selective Cooke College Scholarship, including Sem Asmelash from Justice High School.

This year, the 477 semi-finalists were selected from a pool of over 5,300 applicants, spanning all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Semi-finalists are selected based on their exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service to others and leadership.

This spring, the foundation will announce which semifinalists will receive the Cooke College Scholarship, and receive key scholarship benefits including academic and financial advising as well as up to $40,000 a year to cover the expenses of their undergraduate education.

