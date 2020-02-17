CBC Launches Youth Participation Campaign

Falls Church’s Citizens for a Better City is launching the application process for the seventh year of Falls Church City Youth Representatives on City Boards, Commissions and Civic Groups. The Youth Representatives Initiative was started by CBC in 2014 in an effort to involve the City’s youth in local government, support our boards and commissions and promote civic leadership development.

Applications are now available on-line or can be picked up beginning Feb. 17 at the George Mason High School Guidance Department. Any high school aged student interested in serving on a City board or commission or on a participating civic group board may apply. The deadline for submissions to CBC is April 3rd. Interviews will be scheduled for April 16-19.

Twenty-seven George Mason High School students are currently serving on the City boards, commissions, and civic groups.

