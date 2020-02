(Photo: Courtesy Bev Rocco)

FIRSTFRIDAY patrons City of Falls Church Mayor David Tarter (left) and City Councilman Phil Duncan (right) at Art and Frame of Falls Church reception for Larry B. Quick. Quick is an artist with Jefferson Street Studios and has been working on the Obamas piece for several months. Quick is a former boxer and Olympic hopeful. He also co-founded Life Pieces to Masterpieces, an organization using art to transform inner city lives.

