Grace Christian Impresses In Music Competition

(Photo: Courtesy Grace Christian Academy)

Students from Grace Christian Academy (3233 Annandale Rd, Falls Church) received first place in the American Independent Music Association (AIMA) Northern Virginia District Solo/Ensemble competition which took place on Feb. 6. Led by band director Phillip Harris, the scholars competed with 50 students from schools in Northern Virginia. In addition to receiving the highest average score of all participating schools, Grace Christian Academy was the only school to receive all superior ratings.

Grace scholars Anna Vojta and Emily Kiesel each received a score of 99, tying for first overall for all participating flute players. Erin Kibble received the top score for drums. Nathan Redfield and Matthew Vojta tied for second place among participating trumpet players and Josiah Creviston received the third overall score for saxophone.

The American Independent Music Association was founded in 1978 and has served over 25,000 students on the east coast. AIMA works with Christian and non-public schools in providing music programs in band, keyboard, recorder, chorus and general music.

