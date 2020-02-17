Marshall Road Teacher Wins Fire Dept. Volunteer Award

Marshall Road Elementary School fourth grade teacher Lisa Emerson has been awarded the 2019 Volunteer of the Year by the Vienna Fire Department. Emerson has volunteered at the Vienna Fire Department for 11 years, helping with fundraising events including bazaars, pancake breakfasts, spaghetti dinners, lunch with Santa, Taste of Vienna and bingo. The money raised helps the fire department purchase the medic units for fire trucks and ambulances that are used to help and protect the people of Vienna.

