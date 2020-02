Anya Getter, a member of the Arlington Artist’s Alliance will be the featured presenter at the Friday, Feb.28 meeting of the McLean Art Society at 10 a.m. – noon at the Mclean Community Center (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean) Getter does whimsical paintings using collage and mixed media and inspired by special quotes or sayings. All are welcome. For more information, call 703 790-0123.

