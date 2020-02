(Photo: Courtesy David Borowski)

THE ROTARY CLUB OF BAILEY’S CROSSROADS is a supporter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Code of Honor Quad Rugby Games that were held over the weekend at the St. James Sports Complex in Springfield. The championship game was held on Sunday between the victorious Bandits from Jacksonville, Florida and the Eagles from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Bailey’s Rotarians helping out over the weekend include Susan E Lydick, Meesh Peters, Pat Borowski, Dave Borowski, Paul V. Carswell and Steven Wasko.

