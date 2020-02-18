Get Ready, Little City, Falls Church Restaurant Week Returns Next Month

The News-Press has announced the dates for this year’s celebration of all things tasty in and around the City, Falls Church Restaurant Week. The eighth annual event will take place next month, March 23 – 29, featuring seven days of deals from the best places to wine and dine around The Little City.

In advance of the culinary celebration, the News-Press will publish a special food and dining edition on March 19 packed with food features, stories and will offer the exclusive first look at all the Falls Church Restaurant Week deals.

More information on Falls Church Restaurant Week, including participants, will be unveiled at www.fcrestaurantweek.com in the coming weeks.

Restaurants interested in participating in the 8th annual Falls Church Restaurant Week should email jfellows@fcnp.com for information.

