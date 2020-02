Parents are advised to plan ahead for a new fundraiser for the George Mason High School Class of 2020’s All Night Graduation Celebration on Feb. 22 from 1 – 4 p.m. at Famille Cafe (700A W. Broad St., Falls Church). The art themed auction supports a safe evening of activities for graduates the night of their graduation. Admission to the fundraiser/auction is free and a percentage of the food sales that afternoon will also benefit ANGC.

