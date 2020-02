(Photos: Courtesy Shaun Van Steyn)

CITY OF FALLS CHURCH Mayor David Tarter greeted the guests on a PA system that covered both the Falls Church Arts Gallery and Famille Cafe. The blockbuster all member show “Meet The Artists” opening on Saturday had 147 artists represented and 400 plus attendees who had a spirited evening meeting new member artists and buying art. The gallery runs until March 8 is open Tuesday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and 1 – 4 p.m. on Sunday.

