Pianist Alon Goldstein Performs at St. Patrick’s

Alon Goldstein will be performing at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church (3241 Brush Drive, Falls Church) on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. Goldstein is considered one of the most original pianists of his generation, admired for his musical intelligence, dynamic personality, artistic vision and his innovative programming. Odeon Chamber Music audiences are encouraged to take advantage of Goldstein’s presence in this intimate setting once again.

His program will include: “Overture in French Style in B minor, BWV 831” / J.S. Bach; “Sonata no. 14 in C sharp minor, Op. 27 No.2” / Beethoven; “Impromptus D.935 No.2 & No.3” / Schubert; “‘The Masque’ from Symphony No. 2” / L. Bernstein; “Selected Preludes from Book 2” / Debussy and “Argentinian Dances” / Ginastera.

A wine and cheese reception follows the concert. Admission is free, but a donation of $20 is suggested.

For more information on Goldstein, visit alongoldstein.com. For more information, visit odeonchambermusicseries.org, or e-mail at marikohiller@gmail.com.

