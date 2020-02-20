F.C. Man Arrested for Soliciting Sex from Minors Online

A Falls Church man was arrested Wednesday after police say he used social media accounts to solicit sex from minors.

James Gregory. (Photo: Fairfax County Police)

Fairfax County Police say 21-year-old James Gregory of Falls Church is facing two felony charges of carnal knowledge and the use of a communication device to solicit a minor after detectives say a juvenile victim told their parents of unlawful sexual contact with Gregory.

After an investigation last month, detectives believe Gregory used several social media accounts with false names while also misrepresenting his age to solicit sex from minors. He was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 19, and is now out on bond.

Victim specialists from the Fairfax Police’s Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.

Detectives are seeking anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Gregory to call their Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web at www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org.

