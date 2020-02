(FROM LEFT TO RIGHT): Sophia Borghesani as Mrs. Banks, Haley Gates as Mary Poppins, Eudora Neal as Jane Banks, Hugo Ratheau as Michael Banks. (Photo: FCCPS Photo/Carol Sly)

“MARY POPPINS” premieres at George Mason High School tonight at 7 p.m. The play, which is put on by students from Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School, will offer its few remaining cash-only tickets in the Mason lobby starting at 5:30 p.m.

