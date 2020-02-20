Mustangs Hot Heading into Postseason Friday

By Caitlin Butler

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL. A 14-8 regular season record and only two losses since the new year have given Mason plenty of reasons to smile over the past couple of weeks. Now the team looks to take their winning ways to the postseason starting on Friday. (Photo: Carol Sly)

George Mason High School’s girls basketball team had a successful senior night with a convincing 45-24 win over the visiting Central High School Tuesday.

On the evening, Mason honored its two seniors, guard Julia Rosenberger and forward Emma Rollins. The Mustangs took control of the game immediately by scoring 17 points first-quarter points to the Falcons’ two, which came in the last 40 seconds of the period.

“I think we really came together as a team before the game because senior night is super special at Mason. Everyone cherishes the moments they have on the team. We came off really strong and excited for the game. That’s what led us to the 17-2 in the first quarter and kept us going,” said Rosenberger.

The Mustangs didn’t let up on the gas pedal heading into the second quarter, starting off with a crisp layup from the hands of sophomore guard Zoraida Icabalceta. Mason scored four more points to follow, leading the Falcons 23-8 heading into the halftime.

“It’s always special to come out for senior night. There’s that extra motivation for the last home game of the season to finish the season on a strong note has always been the message,” said head coach Chris Carrico.

Central gained momentum in the third quarter trying to catch up to the home team, but the Mustangs responded appropriately with an end-of-quarter three-pointer from freshman guard Peyton Jones. Mason continued to lead at the end of the third despite their setbacks with a score of 38-15.

“We played well. We definitely had the mentality in the locker room that we had to come out strong. I think our first half was better than our second half, but we knew senior night is really special. It was a good game and they were a good team to compete against for senior night,” said Rollins.

The Mustangs will now begin their postseason tournament at home on Friday at 6 p.m. against an opponent still to be determined.

