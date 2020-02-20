Vietnam Veterans Meeting Held Tonight

Tonight’s Vietnam Veterans of America chapter 227 membership meeting features Tess Johnston, who will discuss her seven-year Tour of Duty as a US AID employee. She survived the Tet Offensive and worked with John Paul Vann. Later she served in Shanghai, China and witnessed the transformation of China into a global economic power.

Come early for a great meal and meet your fellow members. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. at Glory Days Grill in Barcroft Plaza (6341 Columbia Pike, Falls Church). Spouses, friends and fellow Vietnam War veterans are welcome. Chapter policy prohibits the consumption of alcoholic beverages during the formal meeting. Adverse weather cancels the meeting if the Fairfax County Public Schools are closed that day.

AVVA is also supporting The Lamb Center, a daytime homeless service center, by asking members to bring paper towels, 13 gallon plastic kitchen bags with drawstrings and Styrofoam bowls and cups to the meeting. The center provides space and time for VA staff to assist homeless veterans in filing for benefits besides providing an essential community service. The VA’s previous delivery of kitchen bags arrived just as the center was on their last plastic bags.

