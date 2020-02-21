International Night at TJ Held on Friday

The Falls Church Elementary Parent-Teacher Association’s seventh annual International Night is on Friday from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson Elementary (601 S. Oak St., Falls Church). International Night gives students an opportunity to experience the cultural diversity of the Falls Church City Public Schools community by offering cultural performances and a “tasting table” with dishes from around the world, and the chance to “visit” different countries in the gym. Families are needed to host country tables, to bring dishes to share and to fill a variety of roles leading up to and at the event to be able to offer this experience to students. They are encouraged to volunteer at signupgenius.com/go/70a0b4ea9aa22a02-international.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments