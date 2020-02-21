Relay For Life Hosts Battle of the Bands

Area locals can join Relay For Life of Northern Virginia for its annual Relay-Palooza Battle of the Bands kickoff celebration benefiting the American Cancer Society on Sunday, February 23 at Jammin Java (227 Maple Ave E, Vienna). Doors open at noon and the event begins at 1 p.m.

Local acts may register to perform on the Jammin Java stage and then audience members will vote to determine a winner. The winner of Relay-Palooza will get the chance to headline the 2020 Relay For Life event. This is a family-friendly event. Donations benefit the live-saving mission and programs of the American Cancer Society.

