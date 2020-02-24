Bishop O’Connell Brings On New Head of School

After an extensive national search, and at the recommendation of the search committee, Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Catholic Diocese of Arlington, has named William Crittenberger the new head of school at Bishop O’Connell High School, effective July 1.

Crittenberger comes to Bishop O’Connell after more than 35 years of service in education. Most recently, he provided eight successful years of leadership as headmaster at St. Anselm’s Abbey in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, he was assistant head of school as well as academic dean at several educational institutions in the Washington area, including Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Landon School and Bullis School.

He began his career as a math and history teacher at the Connelly School of the Holy Child in Potomac, Maryland. During his extensive service, he also coached girls basketball and volleyball, and boys football and baseball.

In Crittenberger’s roles, he has demonstrated an expertise in curriculum development and integration. He led his schools in effective enrollment management, system and process evaluation, and strategic planning.

He holds an M.S. in Education from Johns Hopkins University and an M.A. in History from Yale University. He completed his undergraduate degree in journalism from George Washington University, after attending the U.S. Military Academy for two years. He and his wife, Tracy, have four grown children and are parishioners at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Joseph Vorbach, Superintendent of Schools, Catholic Diocese of Arlington, announced the appointment to faculty and staff at Bishop O’Connell, adding, “We look forward to having Mr. Crittenberger in the important Head of School role at Bishop O’Connell. He brings a wealth of experience and a great zeal for the mission of Catholic education.”

