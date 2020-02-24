Local Students Job Shadow for LearningRx Program

(Photo: Courtesy LearningRx)

MAUREEN LOFTUS (far right), executive director of LearningRx of Vienna and Reston is leading the eighth annual Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce job shadow program, in partnership with Fairfax County Public Schools, for more than 50 11th and 12th grade Fairfax County students. Students applied from James Madison High School, George C. Marshall High School, Marshall Academy and Oakton High School in Fairfax County. Students can shadow professionals in more than 20 industries for one day from January through March 2020.

