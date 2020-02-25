Critter Corner: Vesper Starlight

MEET VESPER STARLIGHT. She knocked on her human family’s doorstep in Wisconsin on a snowy evening with the temperature at a mere three degrees. The humans took her in and saved her from the freezing doom. Just a few hours prior to Vesper’s arrival, the family had to lay to rest our 23-year-old rescue cat, Lucy. The humans thought Lucy was sending Vesper to them and that it was meant to be them in Falls Church. “Vesper” is Latin is for evening and Ian Fleming created a cocktail recipe in one of his James Bond novels that Bond names after Vesper. It gave rise to the famous “shaken, not stirred’ catchphrase immortalized in the Bond films.

