McLean’s Online Publication Listed as Award Finalist

The National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) announced its list of online journalism Pacemaker finalists yesterday, and McLean High School’s online publication, The Highlander, is one of just 28 high school websites nationwide to be named a Pacemaker finalist. The Highlander is the only website in FCPS and one of just two in Virginia to earn this distinction. Unlike most awards that honor the previous school year’s staff, this award is for this year’s work, and the staff of The Highlander will be actively competing to secure the Pacemaker. Winners will be announced at the JEA/NSPA Spring National High School Journalism Convention on April 18. Since 1927, NSPA’s Pacemaker competition has been considered by many to be student journalism’s highest honor.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments