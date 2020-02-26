Boys, Girls Swimming Finish 8th at State Tourney

By Ari Autor

JUNIOR RYAN YORK (left) finishes second during the 50 Yard Freestyle event last weekend. Freestyle was Mason’s strongest event as both the girls and boys finished in the top 10 in multiple races focusing on that style. (Photo: Courtesy Ari Autor)

The George Mason High School’s boys and girls swim teams placed 8th out of 30 teams at their first-ever berth in the Class 3 State swimming and diving championship last weekend in Richmond.

The boys team scored 128 points compared to first place Western Albemarle High School with 391. Longtime rival Maggie Walker, which also moved up to Class 3 with Mason this year, placed 4th with 198 points.

Mason’s girls finished swimming events in 9th place although moved up to 8th with 116 points thanks to the success of diver Natalie Burke.

Mason’s first diver to go to states in four years, Burke competed in a separate diving meet Saturday, finishing in 11th place after regional winter weather caused postponement of events on Thursday.

A TEAM PHOTO of the Mustangs at the state meet. (Photo: Courtesy Ari Autor)

Western Albemarle’s girls finished first with 257.50 points. Maggie Walker’s girls finished in 10th place overall with 101 points.

Individual medal performances were turned in by junior Ryan York, placing 2nd for the boys in the 50 Yard Freestyle.

Junior Ellen Chadwick finished 5th in the 50 Yard Freestyle and 8th in 100 Yard Freestyle. Junior Marie Roche earned 4th place in the 100 Yard Breaststroke. Depth of the Mustangs’ team in Freestyle paid off during team relay events.

The boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay team of Juniors Ian McCracken, Jack Lindly, Alec Autor and Ryan York medaled in 3rd place, while the girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay team of Freshman Anna Dickson, Juniors Maddy Dubois, Marie Roche and Ellen Chadwick finished in 5th.

In the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay, Mustang boys Juniors Ian McCracken, Ian Fry, Alec Autor and Freshman Carson Ruoff placed 5th. Mustang girls Ellen Reithinger, Marie Roche, Maddy Dubois and Ellen Chadwick, all Juniors, also took 5th place in the 200 Yard Medley Relay.

