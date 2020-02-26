F.C. Author Hosts Talk About Latest Novel

Falls Church resident Sara Fitzgerald will talk about her new novel, “The Poet’s Girl,” and sign copies of the book at One More Page Books (220 N. Westmoreland St., Arlington) at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26.

The novel tells the story of Emily Hale, an American college professor and amateur actress who was the little-known love of the poet T. S. Eliot. Fitzgerald was present at the Princeton University Library on Jan. 2 for the opening of the 1,131 letters that Eliot wrote Hale over the course of their lifetimes. The letters had been sealed for 50 years following Hale’s death. For more information, visit sarafitzgerald.com and onemorepagebooks.com.

