Girls Look for State Berth, Boys Postseason Suffers Early Exit

SOPHOMORE GUARD Zoraida Icabalceta and the Mustangs will have to win one more game on the road if they want their season to go to the Class 3 state tournament. It’s a repeat of last year’s challenge where Mason fell a bucket short of making three consecutive state tournament berths. (Photo: Carol Sly)

FULL STEAM AHEAD for George Mason High School’s girls basketball team, which tore through the first two rounds of the Region 3B tournament. That included a 50-16 blowout of Manassas Park High School on Friday at home and a 58-36 thrashing of Goochland High School on the road Tuesday night. Now its back on the road to face William Monroe High School tonight in the Region semifinals. The winner will advance to Region finals, and more importantly, earn a berth in the Class 3 state tournament.

MASON HEAD COACH Michael Gilroy tries to rally the troops during their game against Manassas Park High School. The Mustangs would go on to lose 72-62 after a brutal third quarter showing. (Photo: Carol Sly)

IT WAS ONE-AND-DONE for George Mason High School’s boys basketball team in the playoffs as a 72-62 loss to Manassas Park High School ended their season. Optimism was present early on with the Mustangs trailing 10-5 after the first quarter and down 21-19 by halftime. A lopsided third quarter, however, where Manassas Park outscored Mason 38-22 and took a 59-41 lead into the fourth proved too much for the Mustangs to overcome.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments