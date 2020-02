(Photo: News-Press)

CAROLINA LARQUE VAZQUEZ (left), for almost 20 years an outstanding personal banker at the Wells Fargo branch at 1000 W. Broad in Falls Church, retired last Friday. She’s moving to join her State Department-employed husband in Bucharest, Romania. She’s shown here with Telma Manyuwa, also a personal banker at the branch.

