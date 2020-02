George Mason High School’s robotics team, 1418, has been working on this year’s robot design. They are more than halfway through the build season, which began at the start of the year and transitions to competition on Feb. 29.

The newest design feature the team has pulled off is its ability to climb. To follow the team’s progress during the build and competition seasons, visit their Twitter page @Robotics1418.

