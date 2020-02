Three different testing dates are coming up in March for Falls Church City Public School students. The Writing SOL for 8th graders will be on March 2 and 3. The End-of-Course Writing SOL for 11th graders and term graduates will be on March 4 and 5. And the World-class Instructional Design and Assessment Access Test will be administered to EL students in grades K-12 between March 2 and 20.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments