Women’s Club Wins Grant For Book Distribution

The New Dominion Women’s Club has received a $1,500 grant from the Express Lanes Community Grant Program, funded by Transurban, one of the world’s largest toll-road operators.

The monies will support NDWC’s purchase of books that are distributed twice a year to every student at the Falls Church-McLean Children’s Center. Grant funds will also be used to pay for books the club donates annually to the Fairfax County Library.

“We are very pleased to receive this grant from Transurban,” said Kim Marinus, president of the NDWC. “This generous award will help us grow the number of books available at the children’s center while continuing our support of the Fairfax County Library.”

The New Dominion Women’s Club is a first-time recipient of the Express Lanes Community Grant. Through fundraising and grants, the all-volunteer group helps support McLean-area programs, including SHARE, the Safe Community Coalition, Friends of Clemyjontri and McLean Project for the Arts in addition to Reading is Fundamental.

For more information, visit NDWC.org or go to xpslns.com/campaigns/supporting-communities-with-our-grant-program

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments